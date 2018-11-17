http://gopropertythailand.expubwebsites.net/Property/Condo-on-Jomtien-Beach-54209
Luxury apartment in Royal Cliff Garden Suites on Jomtien Beach with stunning ocean views, high floor; living space of 192 sqm; direct access to the beach; tropical garden; fully furnished; living room with dining area; 2 bedrooms, office room, 2 bathrooms, guest toilet; open kitchen; terrace arround the condo; WiFi; security 7/24h; fitness gym; billiard room; 3 pools; storage room; parking, tennis courts. 22,000,000 THB
62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City
T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand
Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)
Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.gopropertythailand.com