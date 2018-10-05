Condo on Jomtien Beach
1 of 18
RCG – Royal Cliff Garden Suites on Jomtien Beach with stunning sea views, high floor; living space: 192 sqm; direct access to the beach; fully furnished; 1 living room with dining area; 2 bedrooms, 1 office room, 2 bathrooms, 1 guest toilet; 1 American kitchen; terrace; WiFi; security 7/24h; fitness gym; billiard room; 3 pools; storage room; parking, tennis courts
http://www.gopropertythailand.com/Property/Condo-on-Jomtien-Beach-54209
62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City
T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand
Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)
Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833
Email: [email protected]
http://www.gopropertythailand.com