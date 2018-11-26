Condo close to Jomtien beach
Condo close Jomtien beach in Soi Chaiyapruek, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen; living space 120 square meters, overlooking the pool with a large balcony, airconditioned. 18,000 THB per month
62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City
T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand
Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)
Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.gopropertythailand.com