Big Villa on East Side Pattaya

Big Villa located in a clean & well maintained Resort in East Pattaya, 12 min drive from Pattaya City; quite & peaceful; land: 1.632 sqm; living space: aprox. 500 sqm; fully furnished with custom made quality furniture; 1living room; 1 dining room; 3 bedroom/s, 3 bathroom/s ensuite, guest toilet, 1 kitchen, maiden house; pool 10 x 5m (salt water); many terraces; security 7/24h; double garage; fully airconditioned; laundry, pantry,many storerooms; office; SOLAR hot water; double wall and roof insulation; emergency power generator; double glazed insulation windows; 25.000 liter water storage
