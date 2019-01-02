Apartment on Pratumnak Hill
1 of 10
http://gopropertythailand.expubwebsites.net/Property/Apartment-on-Pratumnak-Hill-55633
Apartment with spacious living space 134.68 sqm, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms+1 guest toilet, 1 livingroom with dining area, european kitchen, 1 pool with jacuzzi, fully furnished with high quality products and finishings, big terrace, panoramic ocean view, laundry, undergroud parkings, 24 hours security. 7,500,000 THB
62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City
T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand
Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)
Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833
Email: i[email protected]
Website: http://www.gopropertythailand.com