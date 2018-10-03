Apartment close Golf Course, Pattaya Pratumnak 1 of 18

Apartment located in Pattaya Pratumnak close to Golf Course; very nice sea views, 6th floor; living space: 170 sqm; custom made furniture; fully furnished; living room with dining area; living room is equipped with a BOSE sound system; 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 european full kitchen with dish washer, washing machine and dryer; apartment is new and was never rented; all doors and windows are double glazed; all windows with mosquito screens; DAIKIN center airconditions; electric shutters; many terraces; WiFi; security 7/24h; fitness gym; community pool; garage; parking; restaurants, bars, supermarket close

http://www.gopropertythailand.com/Property/Apartment-close-Golf-Course-Pattaya-Pratumnak-38042

62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City

T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand

Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)

Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833

Email: [email protected]

http://www.gopropertythailand.com