Riviera Ocean Drive prelaunch event sees phenomenal bookings

The Riviera Group – Pattaya’s multi award winning real estate developer held a promotional prelaunch event for their new project – Riviera Ocean Drive between August 18-19, 2018 at the Riviera Monaco showroom. The event successfully attracted international investors and individual buyers from Thailand, Russia, China, and many countries in Asia and Europe.

Buyers arrived at the showroom at the break of dawn to be the first ones to book the units of their choice.

The prelaunch bookings phenomenon had obviously indicated that the real estate business and the condominium industry in Pattaya city and Jomtien area are seeing a new awakening.

The Riviera Ocean Drive project is situated on Jomtien 2nd road at the very highest point in Jomtien and only a 5-minute walk to the beach. The project is expected to be completed in December 2022.

This classic and timeless new 43-storey luxury condominium is built on 2 rai and 275 sqw plot offers 513 units with different types of room including studios 10 units, 1 bed 492 units, 2 bed 11 units, and 2 bed combine option 4 units. All units have direct sea views, and are fully fitted and furnished.

The exclusive condominium offers dedicated lifestyle areas that is located on the 21st and 22nd floor with infinity sky pools, sperate cardio and gyms, kids’ facilities, and entertainment zone. Rooftop sunset bar with lounge facilities on 43rd floor, many garden areas within the building, garden grove with resort-style sunken Lilly pond, and 24-hour security and more are available.

Prelaunch prices start from only 1.9 million baht. For more information call 098 989-1383.