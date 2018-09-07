Riviera Group claims ‘Triple Gold’ at Thailand Property Awards 2018

Following on the successes in the past few years, the Riviera Group, under the leadership and management of Winston and Sukanya Gale, were again recognised and lauded for their exclusive high-end condominium projects at the prestigious Thailand Property Awards 2018 gala night held at the Athenee Plaza, Bangkok on Friday 31 August.

The annual event organised by PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards is the longest-running event of the regional Asia Property Awards, acknowledging, rewarding and celebrating the extraordinary achievements of developers and developments, especially the best developers, projects and designs in the top tier markets of Bangkok, Phuket, the Eastern Seaboard, as well as emerging destinations of Hua Hin, Chiang Mai and Samui.

For the third consecutive year The Riviera Group dominated the Eastern Seaboard and Pattaya Real Estate market at the gala event. They overwhelmed the competition with their successes with ‘The Riviera Wongamat Beach’ and ‘The Riviera Jomtien’ projects. In addition, the property market is in awe at the group’s recent launching of the majestic ‘Riviera Monaco’ and the ‘Riviera Ocean Front’ luxury high-rise projects.

Competition was tough, but there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that the choice for the coveted ‘Best Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard)’ Award would be won by Riviera Group’s – ‘Riviera Wongamat Beach’ project.

Winston said proudly, “This is not just an ordinary award, it is highly-prized as a ‘Triple Gold Award’ denoting that our project has won the highest award for three consecutive years.”

As in previous years, Winston Gale and his team took to the stage several times to pick up their wins, which included ‘The Riviera Jomtien’ for ‘Best Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard)’ category, ‘The Riviera Wongamat Beach’ for ‘Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design’ category and ‘The Riviera Wongamat Beach’ for ‘Best Universal Design Development’ category…a grand total of 4 outstanding awards.

Winston said, “At the Thailand Property Awards events, the best developers in Thailand are recognized for their market leading projects and performances that help to shape and influence the industry. I’m proud and happy to see that the Riviera Group is recognised for our tireless work and determination to build world class condominiums in Pattaya. Winning 4 awards including the ‘Triple Gold Award’ is just absolutely wonderful. No condominium developer has ever won this top prize which makes it truly special.”