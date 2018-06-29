YWCA raises 1.2 million baht in charity walk-run

The YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center raised 1.2 million baht for women and children at its annual walk-run.



Former MP Poramet Ngampichet and YWCA Chairwoman Praichit Jetapai opened the June 16 race at Central Festival Pattaya Beach were an unexpected 3,000 people joined up to run or walk “into the sunset” as per the event’s 2018 theme.

Kaem Rut and Diew the Star provided the entertainment after the 10-kilometer run, with participants split into four age and gender groups, each of whom competed for a trophy. Two walks of three and six kilometers also were available for the same groups.

Robert Kregh and Charin­torn Dechawal won the 10K run while the 6K walk was won by Pornana Payungkasem and Anmanee Klaikan. Thanakorn Kethprayul and Pinika Khongkha placed first in the 3K walk.