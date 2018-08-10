Watts takes narrow victory at Crystal Bay

PSC Golf from The Bunker Boys

Monday, July 30,

Crystal Bay C & B – Stableford

1st Robbie Watts (9) 35pts

2nd Tony Robbins (24) 34pts

3rd Peter Allen (29) 34pts

The last game of July was played at Crystal Bay under sunny skies, in moderate temperatures and with a stiff breeze blowing, An average group of eleven enjoyed a course that is one of the easier ones we play, so scoring is usually on the high side. For some reason, this was not the case today as scoring was modest at best and most struggled to break thirty points.

Despite not playing to his best, Robbie Watts took first place with thirty-five points while second went to Tony Robbins, whose game continues to improve after his long lay-off, no doubt his generous handicap helps. He recorded a score of thirty-four to beat Peter Allen on count-back.

Near pins were claimed by Takeshi Hakozaki, Geoff Parker, and two to Robbie Watts while shot of the day went to Peter Allen who registered a five-pointer on the C eight hole. He hit a three-wood for his third shot from one hundred and fifty to two hundred yards out, depending on who you ask, the ball ran along the ground for most of its journey up the slope in front of the green and into the hole. You had to be there to appreciate the skill!

In recent months the race for “Golfer of the Month” has been a close run thing, going down to the wire and being decided on the last day. This month was different with Jimmy Carr leading from the front for most of the month and deservedly taking the honors.

Wednesday, August 1,

Royal Lakeside – Stableford

1st Michael Brett (15) 38pts

2nd Robbie Watts (9) 35pts

3rd Jimmy Carr (15) 34pts

A brand new month of golf began with a rare visit to the beautiful Royal Lakeside course where thirteen Bunker Boys, a good low season number presented for play. As we drove up highway seven rain was falling and the skies ahead didn’t leave much room for optimism about a pleasant days play. However, as we neared the course the rain stopped, skies brightened and we had yet another day without rain.

The course was in magnificent condition with lush fairways and greens that were a joy on which to put. As is often the case at here, there was a strong wind blowing which added to the challenge of the course and kept scoring to a modest level.

Jimmy Carr continued on the good form that won him golfer of the month last month to take third place on thirty-four points. Robbie Watts put in a solid performance to take second on thirty-five but the winner on the day was Michael Brett, who despite two wipes and a one-pointer scored thirty-seven on the remaining fifteen holes to take top spot.

Near pins went Geoff Parker (as usual) Takeshi Hakozaki and two to Michael Brett

Friday, August 3.

Khao Kheow B & C – Stableford

1st Stuart Brown (9) 39pts

2nd Geoff Parker (14) 37pts

3rd Michael Brett (15) 37pts

A very good low season number of fourteen golfers turned up for the last game of the week at Khao Kheow Country Club. The course was in its usual fine condition but a very strong wind made play more difficult than normal and even though many of the tees had been moved forward it had little overall effect.

The winner was Stuart Brown, who despite a little hiccup managed to post an excellent score of thirty-nine points. Geoff Parker came with a late rush with two birdies and a par in the last three holes to take second place on count-back from Michael Brett, both with thirty-seven points.

Near pins went to Peter Allen, Takeshi Hakozaki, Raleigh Gosney, and Neil Carter.