Voller edges Gamble at St. Andrews

Jomtien Golf with the IPGC

Monday, Sept. 5, St. Andrews – Stableford

A late cancellation from Green Valley and we were offered St. Andrews at the same price today, so there were no complaints.

There were five groups out with 10 players in each division and the equal cut set at 5-17.6 for the top flight and 18.1+ in the second division,

The best score returned was 36 points by both Chris Voller and Neil Gamble in division 1, Chris taking the top honours after edging Neil 16/14 on a back-nine count back. In his last game with us for a while, Harry Vincenzi claimed third with 34 points.

Willy Van Heetvelde topped division 2 standings with 34 points while Colin James was second one point behind and Don Head took third after beating Bob Poole 22/16 on the back nine, both locked on 31 points overall.

Jerry Sweetnam was not in the reckoning today after driving the par-four 6th green but then three putting for a par.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Paul Butler, Martin Grimoldby, Jerry Sweetnam and Chris Voller, and (Div 2) Andy Ox, Bob Poole and Geoff Randall.

Martin Grimoldby birdied the 10th for the only ‘2’ in division 1 and with five rollovers in division 2, Bob Poole Willy and Van Heetvelde both birdied the 5th to split the pot.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, Treasure Hill – Stableford

An accident on the 331 just past the Pattana turn off led to a one hour and 15minute journey but luckily there was no one out in front and we teed off just in time, not holding the group up behind us.

As always here we were playing off the yellow tees and there were two 36’s coming in for the two divisions. Paul Butler was the winner in division 1, with Chris Voller second on 35 and Terry Madsen third with 31.

A warm welcome return to William Chang and he was the winner in division 2, with the scuba diver Marty Aronson second on 30 points and Colin James in third with 25.

Near pins were claimed by (Div 1) Terry Madsen and Chris Voller, and (Div 2) William Chang.

Paul Butler birdied the 6th for the only ‘2’ in division 1 and there was a rollover in division 2.

Friday, Sept. 9, Eastern Star – Stableford

We had our largest group of the week for Eastern Star, with six groups out and an identical cut as in the week’s earlier outings. There were still no GUR markings on the fairways but they had considerably improved except for the 15th and 16th which were totally under repair and we had preferred lies on these two holes.

Brian Green, playing off 15, scored 22 points on the front nine and won division 1 with 38 overall. Chris Slota came in second on 37 points and Bill Bertram beat the Jasmine restaurant entrepreneur Paul Hartley 18/17 on the back nine for third after they both came in with 35 points each.

Frank Kelly was the winner in division 2 with 35 points while Colin Aspinall took second place on count back, beating Juergen Heinzius 19/17 on a back nine after they both scored 34 points in total.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Bill Bertram, Jerry Sweetnam (2) and Tom Yahnke, (Div 2) Steve Harris and Frank Kelly (2).

Paul Hartley birdied the signature 13th hole for the only ‘2’ of the day and scooped the first division pot.