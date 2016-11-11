Triple tie at Khao Kheow

IPGC Pattaya Golf Society

On the final day of “low season”, October 31, the Pattaya Golf Society visited Khao Kheow to play a stableford competition from the yellow tees on the B and A nines, which were in fine condition and fairways even had some “run”. The course was relatively empty and the rounds took barely four hours.

At the end of the day there were no ‘2’s, although a few golfers had opportunities, and results saw a three-way tie at the top of the lists with Wayne Peppernell, Dave Edwards and Peter Wilson all recording 31 points for a share of the pot.

Back at the Links Hotel in Soi Buakhao t the non-winners’ beer went to Mike Firkin, who is struggling with his game at the moment so the draw was an appropriate one.

Finnish flourish

The Pattaya Golf Society celebrated the start of high season with a trip to the Emerald course in Ban Chang to play a stableford competition with four groups from the white tees. The course was quite well prepared but the greens need water and were not very receptive and putting was tested further with greens running faster than many others played lately.

Old friends Tony Browne and Erik Anttonen were warmly welcomed and both had a part to play in the day’s proceedings, with Tony nailing a birdie ‘2’ on the fifteenth to join Gary Bolger in a share of the pot after the latter’s successful execution of the hole.

Sharing second place were Wayne Peppernell (his second such feat this week) and John Mason whose early form is better than on many of his previous visits. Their 32 points was just one point shy of the winning score, 33 points amassed by Finnish golfer Erik Anttonen. The consolation beer was won by Mike Wilsher.

It had been a successful start to the new season and the PGS golfers have much more to look forward to as November also includes the John Preddy Memorial tournament on the 23rd, for which entry forms are available now at the PGS “clubhouse”, The Links Hotel in Soi Buakhao.