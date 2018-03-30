Thai sailors return victorious from Singapore Youth Championship

Thailand’s national sailing youth team returned home on a well deserved high after competing at the Singapore Youth Sailing Championship 2018. The Championship held during March 14 – 17, included race classes of Optimist, Laser 4.7 and Laser Radial. More than 300 sailors joined in this event with the Thai national team performing incredibly well.

During the last day of the event, sailors were kept waiting on the shore until the afternoon breeze swept in. Having completed fewer than 10 races prior to the last day of racing, no medal races were scheduled for the Optimist fleet and they proceeded with their final series.

Thailand’s Jedtavee Yong­yuennarn continued to display his sailing prowess in the Optimist Gold Fleet, posting a seventh and a second. His consistent showing over the past four days put him a remarkable 20 point ahead of runner-up Germany’s Anna Barth, who pipped Singapore’s Dylan Fang for the silver.

Due to the shifty conditions in the late afternoon, which had race officials and volunteers constantly having to alter the course, only one medal race was held for the Bytes. Results for both the Laser 4.7s and Laser Radials remained unchanged from the previous day with Daniel Hung and Jillian Lee topping the two fleets respectively.

The final day of racing wrapped up with the prize-giving ceremony. Thailand’s flag was presented on the podium numerous times to celebrate the victory of Jetavee Yongyuenarn, who finished first in the Overall Optimist Class, followed by Panwa Boonnak who came fifth, Patiharn Vorasart – seventh and Chalisa Krittinai – eighth. Meanwhile Patiharn Vorasart was the winner in the Under 12 Youth Optimist, while M.L. Weka Bhumibhand finished third.

Final results of the Laser class were encouraging for Thailand with Intira Parnpibool winning Best Youth Female in Laser 4.7 class, followed by Chanokchon Wangsuk who placed third. Pattaya based siblings Arthit Romanyk and Janisara Romanyk, won the Best Youth Male and Female respectively in the Laser Radial class.