Thai Polo Open final this weekend

The annual Carrier – B.Grimm Thai Polo Open comes to a conclusion on Saturday, January 20 at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club in East Pattaya. One of the most prestigious events on Thai Polo and socialite calendar, the tournament is being organized to raise funds for H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Chitralada Vocational School project. The VIP guest list is once again expected to include members of royalty, ambassadors and celebrities.

Professional polo players from around the world are participating in this ten day competition. The sporting activities on the final day will include play-off matches to decide the first place and runner up and will be followed by the presentation of the Princess Cup and other prizes while spectators can enjoy a relaxing cocktail party.

Guests can enjoy shopping opportunities and games at sponsors’ tents set amid the palm trees of the scenic Thai Polo Club. Music will be provided by the Bangkok Symphony Orchestra and there will be generous supplies of wine and food at the outstanding buffet lunch. Younger fans will have the opportunity to test out their equestrian skills with the available pony rides.

All visitors are welcome to attend. For more details, please contact at Tel 02 651 4081-5, email: [email protected] or visit website: www.thai-polo-club.com.