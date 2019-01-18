Thai Polo Open 2019 kicks-off this weekend

The annual B.Grimm-BMW sponsored Thai Polo Open takes place on Saturday, January 19 at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club in East Pattaya. One of the most prestigious events on Thai Polo and socialite calendar, the tournament is being organized to raise funds for H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Chitralada Vocational School project. The VIP guest list is once again expected to include members of royalty, ambassadors and celebrities.

Four teams from Thailand, Malaysia, China and Hong Kong will be competing for this year’s Princess Cup. The sporting activities on the day will include play-off matches and finals to be followed by the presentation of the trophy and other prizes while spectators can enjoy a relaxing cocktail party.

Guests can enjoy marching bands and shopping opportunities and games at sponsors’ tents set amid the palm trees of the scenic Thai Polo Club. There will also be generous supplies of wine and food at the outstanding buffet lunch. Younger fans will have the opportunity to test out their equestrian skills with the available pony rides and watching their peers in a junior show-jumping competition.

The event kicks off at 1.30 pm and all visitors are welcome to attend. For more details, please contact at Tel 02 651 4081-5, email: [email protected] or visit website: www.thai-polo-club.com.