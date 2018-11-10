Team Thailand picks amateur star Sadom for Friendship Cup

With just under two months until the inaugural Amata Friendship Cup, Team Thailand captains, Boonchu Ruangkit and Virada Nira¬pathpongporn have added amateur protégé Sadom Kaewkanjana to the national team lineup for the contest against Japan on 21-23 December 2018 at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi.

“Sadom is a fantastic addition to our line-up, and both Boonchu and I are excited to put him in alongside some of the best players Thailand has ever produced,” said Virada. “He has seen success from a young age, most notably in 2017 where he upstaged the professionals to win the Thailand Golf Tour’s Pattaya Open last October, so I’m sure he will relish in the spotlight and the chance to tee-up alongside the professionals once again.”

Tickets for the 3-day Amata Friendship Cup are now on sale and can be reserved at website: www.amatafriendshipcup.com.