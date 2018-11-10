Special needs kids ride for glory at Gymkhana Games

For many children with special needs, to have the chance to participate in a simple gymkhana event can mean the world. On Sunday, October 28, twenty riders with varying disabilities from autism and Downs Syndrome to various physical handicaps joined the Equine Assisted Therapy Programme at Horseshoe Point to take part in a day of fun and competition. These riders practiced for 8 weeks learning simple skills such as egg and spoon race, carrying a bean bag, zig-zag, up and down a hill and the most popular, dismounting their pony and running with a parent before throwing a cup of water into the duck pond.

Each of the six stations was marked out of 10 points and it was fun to see the parents train and work with their children to compete against their friends. Everyone received a rosette but the overall winner this year was Sarajut Rattanachet.

Thanks goes to the Pattaya International Ladies Club for sponsoring the rosettes for all the special needs competitions throughout 2018.

If you would like to know more about joining this Equine Programme for your own special needs child, please contact Sandra on 086 848 3684. Private lessons are available any afternoon from 2.00pm to 6.00pm. Morning group sessions are Tuesday and Thursday from 10.00am to 12.00 at Horseshoe Point.

For volunteering for this programme, reliable and enthusiastic people are always welcome. You don’t need riding skills or a background in special needs, just be trainable and keen to learn. If you love animals and wish to take care of a pony, a separate programme is also available.

To make this programme successful, sponsors are also needed and warmly welcome to assist with equipment purchases.