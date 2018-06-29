Sharples comes to town

PSC Golf from the Growling Swan

Monday, June 18, Parichat – Stableford

1st Paul Sharples (16) 35pts

2nd Bill Steinmann (13) 31pts

3rd Paul Hack (11) 26pts

Near Pins: Andy Zwart, Bill Steinmann.

It was yet again a small field that headed out Monday to take on the challenge of Parichat Golf Course. This is great course that can test you and I guess that’s why we head back every couple of months. I would also like to say that the people at the course are very friendly and go out of their way to help you, this visit they gave all golfers a litre of beer. Last time it was a meal voucher.

The course was in good nick so we took it on from the white tees. The weather was on our side, not too hot and a breeze that made things a little easier but the greens were somewhat tricky.

Paul Sharples showed the way today with the most points while second past the post was Bill Steinmann four shots adrift. Paul Hack was a further five back in third place.

Thursday, June 21, Burapha – Stableford

1st Andrew Allen (34) 40pts

2nd Denis Steele (16) 39pts

3rd Mashi Kaneta (15) 37pts

4th Ted Morris (18) 37pts

Near Pins: Martin Kempton, Steve Younger, Denis Steele.

Long Putts: Mashi Kaneta, Paul Sharples.

Seventeen starters at Burapha and we played from the white tees on the A & B nines, in that order. The course was in great nick; fairways were pristine and the greens were playing true.

Everything about this course is great and it’s such a shame we can only afford to play it for a short period of the year. One can only hope that the people that are in charge at Burapha will reconsider the pricing when then so called ‘high season’ kicks in.

Andrew Allen turned up with his game head on and his 22 points on the front nine and 18 on the back gave him a return of 40 points for the win. Second past the post was Denis Steele only one shot behind the winner while third and fourth places went to the count-back system to separate three golfers. Winning the count back and thus getting third place was evergreen Mashi Kaneta, with Ted Morris filling fourth and the unlucky golfer being Buffalo Bill Steinmann.