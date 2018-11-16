PSC darts team crowned 2018 PEA Open champions

The Pattaya Sports Club (PSC) 4-man darts team was one of 96 talented outfits taking part in the 2018 Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Darts Open held in Bangkok last month.

Captained by Rolly Gabiana, the PSC team, which also featured Kenneth Madalang, Karl Webb and Bam, played with great skill and thanks to some consistent high scoring they fought their way right through to the final where they proved to be victorious and were crowned the 2018 PEA champions.

The team’s great success was overseen by Paul Cornwell, Social Chairman of the Pattaya Sports Club, who looked on proudly as the Pattaya quartet flew the flag for the seaside city against the nation’s top players.

The second day of the 2-day tournament on October 22 saw the singles matches take place. Rolly, Kenneth, Carl and Bam joined 232 of Thailand’s best darters, all aiming for glory and the chance to be crowned this year’s PEA Open champion.

In a long day of round-robin and knockout matches the Pattaya players performed admirably but slowly their numbers were whittled down as the ‘sudden death’ rounds took effect. Rolly managed to carry the PSC emblem all the way to the final however, achieving a number of maximum 180 scores and high checkouts along the way. In the final Rolly proved to be unstoppable and beat his opponent Arty by a score of 3-1.

Rolly, who hails from the Philippines, has been playing darts regularly in the various nightly Pattaya darts leagues for the past 2 years and in the future has his sights set on joining the professional ranks by way of the qualifying school held in the UK each year. Until then, he is happy to help his Pattaya Sports Club teammates continue their quest for more titles.

The next major tournament to feature the PSC team is the Chiang Mai Darts Open on November 24-25.