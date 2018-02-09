PEA Happy Run proves a roaring success

Pattaya mayor Pol. Maj. Gen. Anan Charoenchasri chaired the opening of the PEA Happy Run for charity on Saturday, January 27. Runners who took part in the event were joined by city councilors, local dignitaries and special guests such as popular celebrities Pinky Sawika, Yo Yossavadee, Jet Jetpipat, Te Dawin and Tee Thanapol.

The PEA Happy Run was hosted by the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Pattaya and consisted of a 5.57 kilometer ‘Night Run’, beginning at Bali Hai pier and taking in a route around the Pratamnak Hill area, past the Tourist Police Division station and back to the start/finish line.

The objective was to promote sports and tourism, bond connections between government agencies and also to raise funds for charity. Registration was 200 baht per head, and the runners capped out at 2,500 people for the occasion. All participants received a PEA T-shirt for the run, while prizes included trophies, gift bags and commemorative wrist bands.

The PEA is currently involved in implementing an 11,668 million baht Smart City project, with Pattaya being one of the big cities chosen to have electricity and communication cables buried underground. The plan calls for cable free thoroughfares on Pattaya North, Central and South Roads, as well as Pattaya Third, Second and Beach Roads by 2021.