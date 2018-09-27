Home Sports Sports in Pattaya & Thailand Pattaya Sports Club
Latest Stories
New Villa at Mapacharan Lake, East Side Pattaya
Villa on Pattaya's East Side close Maprachan Lake; only 10 min. from Sukhumvit Road/Central Road; land: 492 sqm; living space approx. 250sqm; 3 bedrooms; 3...
Lao drug kingpin with celebrity links gets 2nd life sentence
Bangkok (AP) — A court in Thailand has given a second life sentence to a drug kingpin from Laos whose social connections to various...
Online gambling operators arrested
Bangkok - Eleven people have been arrested in connection with online gambling in Bangkok, Samutsakhon, Prachinburi and Chachoengsao provinces. The Deputy Commissioner of the Tourist...
Chevron and PTTEP enter bidding for Erawan and Bongkot gas blocks
Bangkok - Chevron and PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) have filed applications to take part in an auction commissioned by the Ministry of Energy...