Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday September 21, 2018 – September 27, 2018

DATE: Fri
21		 Sat
22		 Sun
23		 Mon
24		 Tue
25		 Wed
26		 Thu
27		 Fri
28
Apple’s Irish Pattana Crystal Bay Burapha
Bunker Boys Greenwood The Emerald Pattana Crystal Bay
Cafe Kronborg
Colin’s Golf Green Valley Greenwood Burapha
Growling Swan Parichat Crystal Bay

Billabong Golf		 Burapha Phoenix Green Valley Burapha
Le Katai Crystal Bay Greenwood Pattavia Eastern Star Plutaluang Pleasant Valley
Lewiinski’s Siam Old Course Green Valley Siam Old Course Siam Old Course
The Links Greenwood Royal Lakeside Pattana Treasure Hill
I Rovers
Retox Game On Pattavia Greenwood Eastern Star Pleasant Valley
Siam Country Burapha Eastern Star
Sugar Shack Pattana
Outback Bar
The Golf Club Greenwood Green Valley Pattana Khao Kheow
The Players Lounge Green Valley
Tropical Golf Pattana Bangpakong Eastern Star
Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley

 

The Bunker Boys meet at the M-Club off Pattaya 3rd Road for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com). Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Bjarne, tel. 038 423203, 038 423809). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewiinski’s departs from Soi Pattayaland One (Soi Pattaya 13/3) at 9:00 a.m. on its scheduled days. of Sunday, Monday, Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Outback Golf Bar is situated 6km from Sukhumvit Rd. along Siam Country Club Road. Telephone Andre on 092-617-4951 or visit www.outbackgolfbar.asia. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629

 

