Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday October 26, 2018 – November 1, 2018

DATE: Fri

26 Sat

27 Sun

28 Mon

29 Tue

30 Wed

31 Thu

1 Fri

2 Apple’s Irish Khao Kheow Crystal Bay Bunker Boys Burapha Pattana Eastern Star Pattavia Cafe Kronborg Colin’s Golf Green Valley Greenwood TBA Growling Swan King Naga

Billabong Golf Burapha Phoenix Green Valley Burapha Le Katai Pleasant Valley Greenwood Crystal Bay Pattavia Lewiinski’s Siam Old Course Green Valley Siam Plantation Siam Old Course The Links The Emerald Royal Lakeside Green Valley Pleasant Valley I Rovers Burapha Retox Game On Pleasant Valley Bangpakong Burapha Pattavia Siam Country Pattaya C.C. Pattavia Sugar Shack Pattaya C.C. Silky Oak Pattana TBA Outback Bar The Golf Club Burapha Green Valley Treasure Hill Khao Kheow Pattavia The Players Lounge Green Valley Tropical Golf Treasure Hill Royal Lakeside TBA Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley

The Bunker Boys meet at the M-Club off Pattaya 3rd Road for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com). Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Bjarne, tel. 038 423203, 038 423809). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewiinski’s departs from Soi Pattayaland One (Soi Pattaya 13/3) at 9:00 a.m. on its scheduled days. of Sunday, Monday, Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Outback Golf Bar is situated 6km from Sukhumvit Rd. along Siam Country Club Road. Telephone Andre on 092-617-4951 or visit www.outbackgolfbar.asia. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629