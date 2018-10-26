Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday October 26, 2018 – November 1, 2018

0
310

DATE: Fri
26		Sat
27		Sun
28		Mon
29		Tue
30		Wed
31		Thu
1		Fri
2
Apple’s IrishKhao KheowCrystal Bay
Bunker BoysBuraphaPattanaEastern StarPattavia
Cafe Kronborg
Colin’s GolfGreen ValleyGreenwoodTBA
Growling SwanKing Naga

Billabong Golf		BuraphaPhoenixGreen ValleyBurapha
Le KataiPleasant ValleyGreenwoodCrystal BayPattavia
Lewiinski’sSiam Old CourseGreen ValleySiam PlantationSiam Old Course
The LinksThe EmeraldRoyal LakesideGreen ValleyPleasant Valley
I RoversBurapha
Retox Game OnPleasant ValleyBangpakongBuraphaPattavia
Siam CountryPattaya C.C.Pattavia
Sugar ShackPattaya C.C.Silky OakPattanaTBA
Outback Bar
The Golf ClubBuraphaGreen ValleyTreasure HillKhao KheowPattavia
The Players LoungeGreen Valley
Tropical GolfTreasure HillRoyal LakesideTBA
Valley View HackersGreen ValleyGreen ValleyGreen ValleyGreen Valley

 

The Bunker Boys meet at the M-Club off Pattaya 3rd Road for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com). Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Bjarne, tel. 038 423203, 038 423809). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewiinski’s departs from Soi Pattayaland One (Soi Pattaya 13/3) at 9:00 a.m. on its scheduled days. of Sunday, Monday, Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.comThe Outback Golf Bar is situated 6km from Sukhumvit Rd. along Siam Country Club Road. Telephone Andre on 092-617-4951 or visit www.outbackgolfbar.asia. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629

