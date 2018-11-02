Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday November 2, 2018 – November 8, 2018

DATE: Fri

9 Apple’s Irish Treasure Hill Eastern Star Pattana Bunker Boys Pattavia Mt. Shadow Khao Kheow Greenwood Cafe Kronborg Crystal Bay Mt.Shadow Colin’s Golf Crystal Bay Green Valley Treasure Hill Royal Lakeside Mt. Shadow Growling Swan Eastern Star Pattaya C.C.

Billabong Golf Burapha Phoenix Green Valley Burapha Le Katai Pleasant Valley Greenwood Mt. Shadow Pattavia Pleasant Valley Crystal Bay Lewiinski’s Green Valley Bangpra Chee Chan Burapha Siam The Links Pleasant Valley Bangpakong Treasure Hill Eastern Star I Rovers Retox Game On Pattavia Pleasant Valley Crystal Bay Treasure Hill Siam Country Plutaluang Crystal Bay Sugar Shack Pattavia Crystal Bay Bangpra Harry’s Golf King’s Naga Green Valley Pattaya C.C. The Golf Club Pattavia Green Valley Silky Oak Khao Kheow The Emerald The Players Lounge Green Valley Tropical Golf Crystal Bay Pattana Treasure Hill Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley

The Bunker Boys meet at the M-Club off Pattaya 3rd Road for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com). Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Bjarne, tel. 038 423203, 038 423809). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewiinski’s departs from Soi Pattayaland One (Soi Pattaya 13/3) at 9:00 a.m. on its scheduled days. of Sunday, Monday, Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Outback Golf Bar is situated 6km from Sukhumvit Rd. along Siam Country Club Road. Telephone Andre on 092-617-4951 or visit www.outbackgolfbar.asia. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629