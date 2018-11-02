Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday November 2, 2018 – November 8, 2018

DATE: Fri
2		Sat
3		Sun
4		Mon
5		Tue
6		Wed
7		Thu
8		Fri
9
Apple’s IrishTreasure HillEastern StarPattana
Bunker BoysPattaviaMt. ShadowKhao KheowGreenwood
Cafe KronborgCrystal BayMt.Shadow
Colin’s GolfCrystal BayGreen ValleyTreasure HillRoyal LakesideMt. Shadow
Growling SwanEastern StarPattaya C.C.

Billabong Golf		BuraphaPhoenixGreen ValleyBurapha
Le KataiPleasant ValleyGreenwoodMt. ShadowPattaviaPleasant ValleyCrystal Bay
Lewiinski’sGreen ValleyBangpraChee ChanBuraphaSiam
The LinksPleasant ValleyBangpakongTreasure HillEastern Star
I Rovers
Retox Game OnPattaviaPleasant ValleyCrystal BayTreasure Hill
Siam CountryPlutaluangCrystal Bay
Sugar ShackPattaviaCrystal BayBangpra
Harry’s GolfKing’s NagaGreen ValleyPattaya C.C.
The Golf ClubPattaviaGreen ValleySilky OakKhao KheowThe Emerald
The Players LoungeGreen Valley
Tropical GolfCrystal BayPattanaTreasure Hill
Valley View HackersGreen ValleyGreen ValleyGreen ValleyGreen Valley

 

The Bunker Boys meet at the M-Club off Pattaya 3rd Road for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com). Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Bjarne, tel. 038 423203, 038 423809). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewiinski’s departs from Soi Pattayaland One (Soi Pattaya 13/3) at 9:00 a.m. on its scheduled days. of Sunday, Monday, Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.comThe Outback Golf Bar is situated 6km from Sukhumvit Rd. along Siam Country Club Road. Telephone Andre on 092-617-4951 or visit www.outbackgolfbar.asia. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629

