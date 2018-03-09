Pattaya Night Run glows with fun and excitement

Over 3,000 people donned reflective clothing and glow paint and showed up for the Pattaya Night Run 2018 on Saturday, March 3. Roads were closed from 4pm – midnight, with the starting area being Bali Hai Pier and the 5km route taking runners around Pratamnak hill and back to the start/finish line.

Chonburi governor Pakaratorn Tienchai was guest of honour for the opening of the event and was joined by Pol. Maj. Gen. Anan Charoenchasri, the mayor of Pattaya, Eaksit Gnampichet, president of the PBTA, Taworn Wattanakul, director of the Tourism and Sports Chonburi and a number of Pattaya councilors to set the participants on their way.

The main run saw participants navigate the course accompanied by upbeat music from the BNK 48 band, laser displays and light tunnels. Another special feature was an art corner, where runners splattered themselves with glow-in-the-dark paints.

After the initial run, participants stayed for the mini concert by Dam Ae Jirakorn while tourists flocked to the area as well. This year’s event proved a huge success, according to the number of people who took part, and was packed with fun and excitement throughout the night.