Olah shines at St. Andrews

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, July 30, Treasure Hill – Stableford

A Flight

1st Toby Glass (16) 35pts

2nd Colin Service (17) 34pts

3rd Maurice Roberts (13) 34pts

4th Wayne Peppernell (16) 31pts

B Flight

1st John Anderson (29) 34pts

2nd Mike Tottenham (21) 34pts

3rd Alan Walker (27) 33pts

4th Paul Chesney (21) 33pts

It was back to Treasure Hill after an absence of just 10 days and as we drove in, the car park was almost overflowing. Then realizing it was a public holiday we resigned ourselves to having a slow day, but as it turned out we got around in 3hrs 40 mins.

The course, as usual, was in splendid condition. The rough worried some as it is thick bladed grass and can grab the club and throw out the intended direction of the ball.

Toby Glass showed the way for the A flight and became the nearest to playing to handicap with 35 points, the best score of the day. Colin Service gave himself a week away from golf, but today he came out fighting to score 34 to take second on countback from the now consistent Maurice Roberts, while Wayne Peppernell rounded out the podium on 31 points.

In B flight, 34 points turned out to be a good score this day and two players managed that. John Anderson scraped into first place on a countback over Mike Tottenham, going to the last six to separate them. Since getting back to Pattaya a couple of weeks ago, Alan “ Rev” Walker has been in the placings in each game he’s played, so with 33 points he just edged out Paul Chesney in yet another countback.

Four near pins out and all were claimed by Paul Chesney (2 and 6), Paul Smith (13), and Greg Proctor (17).

Best consolations nines by non-winners came from Len Jones (front, 17pts) and

Stu Brown (back, 18pts)

Wednesday, August 1, St. Andrews 2000 – Stableford

1st Michael Olah (18) 40pts

2nd Wayne Peppernell (16) 39pts

3rd Simon Niven (12) 38pts

4th Geoff Wallace (16) 36pts

5th Merle Humphreys (21) 36pts

Twenty-four excited players arrived at this course, checked in and were ready to go. This course is a good and challenging layout and maintained in beautiful condition but today it was disappointing to find many greens having problems with some fungus.

We played one flight (five places), with Michael Olah heading the list after scoring a terrific 40 points and holding off a fast finishing Wayne Peppernell, the latter bagging 20 points on the back nine to take his tally to 39.

Simon Niven did well for his first time at this course in 3 years to have 38 points, and then came three players on 36 points who had to be separated by countback. Geoff Wallace got the nod for fourth, beating Merle Humphreys while Colin Service just missed the last place of five.

Near pins went to Kevin LaBar (3), Garry Bright (5), Colin Service (10), and Paul Garvey (19), no, not a typo! Hole 17 was closed and we used the alternate par 3 (19).

Phil Davies and Dave Arataki took the consolation awards with 19 and 18 points respectively on the front and back nines.

Friday, August 3, Greenwood – Stableford

1st Maurice Roberts (13) 39pts

2nd Merle Humphreys (21) 39pts

3rd Paul Chesney (21) 39pts

4th John Anderson (29) 39pts

We played A & C nines from the yellow tees, as there had been some rain about and reports of soft fairways. However, even though we played “lift, clean and place” on fairway, there was still good roll, with the ball picking up some mud only occasionally.

It’s a pleasure to putt on these greens, as they nearly always have some pace and roll truly. The greens have had recent coring and sanding, but have come up a treat.

There was a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard on 39 points. Maurice Roberts, after once again retiring with that back problem two days before, bounced back to have the best back nine (C) of the four to win the first countback from Merle Humphreys, who had his last round before going home to the USA. Paul Chesney did enough to win the third spot after the countback here went to the last 6 holes, relegating the in-form John Anderson to fourth.

Near pins were claimed by Simon Niven (A2), Masa Sugaya (A6), Toby Glass (C3), and David Marshall (C6).

For non-winners the best front nine came from Greg Proctor (22pts) and on the inward half it was Paul Smith with 19 points.