Nick Odnoral rules

PSC Golf from Lewiinski’s Golf Society

Sunday, May 3, St. Andrews – Stableford

1st Nick Odnoral (16) 42pts

2nd Gerry Roche (18) 38pts

3rd Ed Wyckoff (13) 37pts

4th Pat Reagan (130 36pts

Near Pin: No 3 Eddy Beilby, N0 5 Christian Boysen, No10 Pat Regan, No16 Peter Henshaw.

On Sunday the gang played the always tough Desmond Muirhead designed St. Andrews course as our usual venue Green Valley held a large Thai comp. The conditions were very hot and the humidity was sky high.

Nick Odnoral.

Our title boy and man of the match, Aussie star Nick Odnoral, amassed 42 points to take the top spot on the podium and defy the course difficulty and length. Four points back was Gerry ‘the Irish rover’ Roche followed by Ed ‘our man in the white house’ Wyckoff. Ireland’s young Pat Regan closed the flight with a solid even par round.

Kevin McEntee, Christian Boysen and JP Maffray shared the ‘2’s pot.

Wednesday, May 6, Burapha A & B – Stableford

A Flight

1st Bob Christie (16) 39pts

2nd Daren Muddle (17) 37pts

3rd Rod Brown (16) 37pts

4th Walter Baechli (14) 34pts

B Flight

1st John Ianson (26) 36pts

2nd Lou Szigligeti (19) 35pts

3rd Jim Elphick (25) 35pts

4th Aiden Murray (20) 33pts

The week continued with fine weather and a trip to play David Graham and Gary Park’s designed Burapha A & B layouts off the white tees. In the event, the day turned a little sour for most as the combinations of little run and extra fast greens proved to be the undoing of nearly all.

Non-member Bob Christie managed the conditions best as he slipped into the top spot in A Flight with a fine man of the match 39 points. Another non-member, Darren Muddle, and Rod Brown, both on 37 points, battled it out for the silver spot with the former having the edge on count back. The flamboyant Walter Baechli needed the aid of another count back to close the flight podium as he held sway over Paul Rennie, both on 34 points.

The top spot in B Flight belonged to John Ianson with a sound even par round. The silver and bronze needed a count back to sort out as both Aussie star Lou Szigligeti and Jimmy ‘two shots’ Elphick posted 35 point returns but Lou’s 21 points on the inner nine took the silver.

A count back was also required to sort out the final podium spot as pay window regulars Aiden Murray and Martin Allard were locked on 33 points, the latter failing to make the podium.

Friday, May 8, Silky Oak – Stableford

A Flight

1st Derek DeVries (9) 39pts

2nd Nick Odnoral (16) 37pts

3rd Draen Muddle (17) 36pts

B Flight

1st Christopher Byles (22) 40pts

2nd Peter Henshaw (21) 36pts

3rd Lou Szigligeti (19) 33pts

Silky Oak was the site for Friday’s comp and the weather was glorious, with the temperature around 35 degrees, but as the game progressed the storm clouds gathered and the sky went black and the temperature dropped by 10 degrees. Although the thunder and lightning was very frightening we thought we had missed the rain until suddenly the storm circled round and hit us with all its might, and at Silky Oak after you pass the refreshment stop on the back nine, there is no shelter anywhere.

Christopher Byles had 40 points after hole 17 and he bravely carried on playing but unfortunately he failed to add to his tally but still had the best score on the day to take B Flight and the man of the match honours. Christopher was four strokes clear of Peter ‘the silver surfer’ Henshaw in second while third place went to a count back involving Aiden Murray and Lou Zigzag, the former being edged off the podium by virtue of one point loss on the back nine.

Despite the tough conditions Derek DeVries fired a very impressive 39 points to top A Flight. Derek was two clear of the title boy Nick Odnoral while Darren Muddle and Paul Daniele were separated by a count back, both with 33 points but Darren got the verdict for his second pay day of the week.

Note: Lewiinski’s is situated on Pattaya land Soi 1, Beach Rd Soi13/13 near Walking Street. Anyone wishing to play with us just pop in and add your name to the list or call Peter on 086 139 6301. Transport is provided.