New world youth sailing champs crowned at Pattaya Regatta

Pattaya – The Optimist World Championship 2017 ended successfully with all 281 young sailors from 62 countries contributing to make the event a resounding international success. Marco Gradoni of Italy was named World Champion 2017. Team USA was crowned Best Nation and Best Team Racing champions. China took 2nd place and host country Thailand won 3rd place. In the Team Racing category, China achieved second place with Malaysia in third.

On the morning of the final day’s racing Thursday, sailors prepared to launch in listless conditions, hopeful of getting three more races written up on the scoreboard. For the select few at the top of the fleet leaderboards, there was a sense of anticipation, a determination to hold on to (or improve) their result, and hope that the last day of racing would be a great one. The wind failed to show up though, and the final day’s racing was cut short at 2pm, thereby closing out all races and confirming the current leaders as winners.

Consequently, Malaysia’s Muhammad Fauzi Bin Kaman Shah won silver in the individual series, a step up from his bronze last year. Costa Rica’s Mic Sig Kos Mohr, who spent months training in Thailand, won bronze. Thai sailors Panwa Boonnak and Jedtavee Yongyuennarm finished 10th and 13th overall, an impressive feat in the huge fleet of 281 sailors.

In the Top Female category, Spain’s Maria Perello took gold at just 12 years of age. Thailand’s Palika Poonpat, a cousin of 2010 World Champion and two time Top Female Nopakkao Poonpat, took silver in the female ranks and graduates out of the class this year. USA’s Charlotte Leigh won bronze.