Keerati shows dominant form at Laser championships

Nearly 30 boats and crew assembled for 2016 edition of the Laser District Championship at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club (RVYC) in south Pattaya over the weekend Dec. 17-18. Sailors from Sattahip joined RVYC members for a contest in strong winds, reaching speeds of between 16-20 knots throughout the weekend.

In the Laser Standard fleet no one could get close to Olympian Keerati Bualong, who won every race to take the overall crown. He was followed onto the podium by Jarupong Meetusansen and Chusitt Punjamala in second and third places respectively.

The biggest number of craft came in the Laser Radial fleet with 12 boats taking part. Apiwat Sringam was consistent enough to take a clear first place overall, with RVYC’s Arthit Romanyk in second and Kitippoom Kumjorn third.

Only four Laser 4.7s raced during the 2 days of competition. Aaric Timms was dominant in this class, often finishing ahead of the Laser Radials to take the overall title in his fleet.

While the championship was on, the Future Cup was also held for Optimist youth sailors and congratulations go to Chloe who was the overall winner.

The next Laser event is the National Championships to be held from February 25-26 at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club.

(Photos courtesy Ben Montgomery)