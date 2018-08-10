Irish smiles at Burapha

PSC Golf from The Billabong Bar

Monday, July 30, Eastern Star – Stableford

Eastern Star for the first time in years and the thing we all remembered about this course was the greens, which were always very slow and hairy. Well you can forget that now as they are up there with some of the best greens you will ever putt on. The rest of the course was in great shape also.

With 8 groups playing we got away to an early start under threatening skies and it didn’t disappoint – we got very wet after 2 holes when it really started to come down heavy so we adjoined to the nearest drinks stop for a 40 minute break. And that was the last of the rain it turned out great after that albeit a little wet under foot.

Apart from one golfer who played to one under his handicap the rest of the scores were ordinary to say the least. Bob StAubin took fourth place in the men’s flight with 30 points, third went to Sel Wegner with 31, second spot was filled by Steve Duncan on 32 and the top spot went to Tony Oakes with a fine 37 points.

In the ladies division we only paid 1st and 2nd with Miss Sasicha taking the silver with 31 points and Miss Porn getting gold on 33.

There were four ‘2’s, coming from Bill Marsden, Jeff North, Eddy Beilby and Sandy Chapo.

Friday, August 3, Burapha – Stableford

Burapha C and D loops in perfect weather for golf today and just a nice breeze blowing. The place was crowded due to the Jakalope Open so there was much fun and frivolity going on. The course was in great condition as per usual with fast greens and nowhere could you get a bad lie on the fairways.

What started out as 17 players on the list was eventually buttoned back to 15 as Walking Street struck again. The scores were good and bad with Ramsay Smith taking third spot with 33 points, coming in second with 34 was Ron Gale, and taking the top spot once again was the little Irish fella John Cogan with 37 points.

There were two ‘2’s, coming one of our visiting golfers Andrew Atkinson and the other went to Rick Culley.