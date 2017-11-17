Davies & Fraught team up for Poppy Golf triumph

This year’s Poppy Golf tournament was held on Friday 3rd November at Khao Kheow Country Club and the presentation night took place at the Holiday Inn a day later. Let me say here and now that both venues entered right into the spirit of the competition and made it one of the best of the year.

Poppy Golf follows a 2-ball better-ball format where you play with a partner and the best stableford score is included on the card at each hole. The good thing about this type of competition is that you stand to score quite often by the skill of your partner and it is important to forge a good friendship.

A total of 26 groups of 4 got away on time on a bright and breezy day and the round seemed to go quite quickly on the A & B nines. There was a strong wind all day but it only cooled you down. The fairways were firm so you got the ball running, especially with the wind behind, while it was noticeable the players still had difficulty getting the ball out of the rough.

The greens in particular deserve praise as they were firm, fast and true. It was also noticed that the holes on the green were in the most awkward positions because it was necessary to make the course difficult with two players counting and playing off the white tees.

While the players finished and went home, the scribe and his team battled on to collect the cards, give the players a fine shirt and a ticket for the presentation night on the Saturday at Holiday Inn.

On the Saturday night the players and guests started to arrive early and soon all the tables were taken and attendees were filling plates up with the fine food.

The scribe/organizer took to the stage and thanked all those in attendance, plus sponsors, volunteers and helpers. Those given a specific mention were Macallan Insurance Brokers Ltd, Lucy Electric, Pattaya Reality, Manpower Group and Phil Smeed. Also thanked were Pattaya Mail Media, Holiday Inn Pattaya, Khao Kheow Country Club, Pattaya Sports Club and individuals such as Tom Cotton, Daryl Evans, Dick Warberg, Graham Macdonald and of course Nigel.

Andy Barraclough, Chairman of the Royal British Legion Thailand, was then called on to give a short talk about the good the income from the tournament will do and the fact that every baht will go to the correct place, as there are no deductions.

Royal British Legion medals were then presented to three people who had supported the organizer over the last 8 years: Dave Richardson, military to the soul, Jim Elphick who at Lewiinski’s always rustled up golfers for this event, and Chris Balzis who down the years has provided quality tournament shirts at good a price. Thanks to all.

So into the results and the winners this year with 48 points were Phil Davies and Mark Fraught on count-back over Wayne Bridgeman and Tony Odonaga on the same score.

In third place came Mike Allidi and Patrick Poussier and we then had a 5-way count-back on 46 points that saw John Anderson and Tony Brown take fourth place, Paul Hack and Dick Bainbridge take fifth and P. Nixon and D. Atkinson fill the sixth and final podium spot while 2 teams featuring Andy Makara, Keith Allen, Andreas Wegener and Werner Schwarz just missed out.

Now to the best sportsmen and the strongest golfers, as not only did they have to hold up the rest of the field on their broad shoulders but they also came last. This honour, as per last year, went to Jack Levy and John Kennedy who were given a prize to suit their ability.

The night then continued as our octogenarian and his ladies proceeded with the lucky draw. Still full of vim and vigor is our Nigel, and we thank him for entering the spirit of things and staying up so late.