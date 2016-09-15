Capt. Bob sails home at Green Valley

PSC Golf from The Billabong Bar

Monday, Sept. 5, Phoenix Golf – Stableford

Phoenix today in perfect conditions for golf, not too hot and just a gentle breeze, playing Lakes and Ocean with the Lakes nine getting better and better each time we play here. With the Ocean just recently being opened and the greens being brand new they are as hard as, and to get a ball to stop on them is really quite difficult but I guess it’s the same for everybody. The course itself is in great condition to play.

A small field today so just first, second and third were in the prizes, with Alan Bartlett taking the bronze with 33 points while second was Lloyd Shuttleworth with 36. The winner today was Kevin Wild with a well compiled 38 points.

There was one ‘2’, coming from Alan Bartlett.

It’s not too often you will score 21 points for 18 holes and win anything but Peter (last name unknown) did just that today by winning all the sixes. Well done mate, must have been a scintillating round of golf.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, Green Valley – Stableford

There is an old saying, ‘things they are a changing’ and they certainly are at Green Valley. As you drive in there is a new reservoir being developed on the right hand side and the first tee still resembles a building site but all for the better in time. New tees will be beyond the path and become a par 5 and the tenth will be a par 4 which will involve changing the indexes, for the first will no longer be the toughest hole on the golf course although it will still have its problems.

We had 37 players today with the star of the day being Capt. Bob with his best round for some time, scooping the pool with 40 points. Bob was not too far ahead of Barry Copestake who occupied the runners up spot with 39 points. There were a number of 37 points registered but Lloyd Shuttleworth laid claim to another podium spot, edging out Tony Oaks in fourth.

A remarkable transformation took place in the ladies competition when Miss Som was feeling a little desperate on the tenth tee, having scored only 10 points on the front nine. Whatever happened on the tenth, I would like some of it, for she pulled herself together to score 23 points on the inward half for 33 overall and to take second from Miss Karn on a countback, but Miss Pin won the day with 34 points.

So many 2s today confirms the fact that the greens are in good condition – 2 went to Lloyd, 2 to John Deardon and 1 to Capt. Bob, Gary Ritchie and Gerard Lambert.

Friday, Sept. 9, Burapha – Stableford

What great shape Burapha is in at present, the fairways are lush and the green as fast as you can get. It was a beautiful day for golf with a nice breeze blowing and only high cloud. It did threaten rain later in the round but let us off with a warning.

Playing A and B we were away early and with five groups there were no hiccups at all. Only one card never made it into the system, the explanation was that a dog ate it – novel to say the least.

The scores were very ordinary today with 16 out of 20 players getting 30 or better, but there was only one golfer who actually played to his handicap. There was a 4-way count back for third, all on 33 points, with Peter Moon having the best back nine and taking the bronze while Helmut got the nod for fourth place. Gerard Lambert filled second place with 34 points and Auke Engekles grabbed top spot with an even par 36 points. There were no ‘2’s recorded.