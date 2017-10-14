A year on, the Kingdom mourns

It is almost hard to comprehend that a year ago today, at 3.55 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2016, our beloved king passed away in peace. Once again, a year later and as we have done the entire time, the Pattaya Mail Media Group joins the entire Kingdom in sorrowfully extending our heartfelt grief in the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. We wish to join all the people of the world in our most sincere condolences to the entire Royal Family for this tragic loss.

His Majesty was our inspiration of love and hope for 70 years, and we wish him a most peaceful journey into the next realm when his much loved son, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun presides over commemoration ceremonies today on the anniversary of his father’s death, and over the royal cremation on Oct. 26.

With his passing, the Thai Nation mourns, in a thousand different ways, with every person from the youngest to the oldest renewing their pledge of loyalty and devotion to the beloved King, and to the entire Royal Family.