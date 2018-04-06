Wat Chaimongkol donates 1,000 care packages

Chaimongkol Temple gave back to the community, donating 1,000 bags of food and necessities to Pattaya’s poor at its annual merit-making festival.

The bags were distributed to poor families from each of Pattaya’s 42 communities who preregistered for the April 1 merit-making event.

Abbot Panyarattanaporn and lay chairwoman Lameid Arunsang, head of the temple’s Thai Traditional Massage Group, oversaw 50 people who prepared the bags of rice, dried foods, medicine and consumer products March 27.

The annual ceremony features various kinds of merit-making to maintain Buddhism, including paying respect with golden incense and candles and laying in a coffin to ward off bad luck.

A variety of booths also offered goods at reasonable prices. The temple fair continues through April 8.