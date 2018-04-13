Music, dance showcased on Thai Heritage Day

Retail and hospital employees, teachers and charity workers joined city workers in dressing up in Thai traditional costumes to parade down Beach Road for Thai Heritage Conservation Day.

Pattaya Mayor Anan Charoenchasri kicked off the April 2 event staged at the intersection of Beach and Central roads to honor HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for her birthday with former culture ministers Sonthaya and Sukumol Kunplome and members of the Pattaya Cultural Council.

The 5 p.m. parade made its way to Central Festival Pattaya Beach where stage shows highlighted Thai traditional music, dance and drama.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Chawalit Saeng-Uthai wished Her Royal Highness a happy birthday and invited the crowd to enjoy traditional Thai delicacies and sweets offered at various booths.