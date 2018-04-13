Music, dance showcased on Thai Heritage Day

By Jetsada Homklin
Mayor Anan Charoenchasri and Mana Yaprakham, chairman of Pattaya’s Cultural Council, begin the Thai Heritage Conservation Day parade to celebrate HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s birthday.
Retail and hospital employees, teachers and charity workers joined city workers in dressing up in Thai traditional costumes to parade down Beach Road for Thai Heritage Conservation Day.

Pattaya Mayor Anan Charoenchasri kicked off the April 2 event staged at the intersection of Beach and Central roads to honor HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for her birthday with former culture ministers Sonthaya and Sukumol Kunplome and members of the Pattaya Cultural Council.

The 5 p.m. parade made its way to Central Festival Pattaya Beach where stage shows highlighted Thai traditional music, dance and drama.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Chawalit Saeng-Uthai wished Her Royal Highness a happy birthday and invited the crowd to enjoy traditional Thai delicacies and sweets offered at various booths.

Students from Tontararak School dress in their best traditional clothing for the parade.
Representatives from Bangkok Hospital Pattaya look smart in their traditional outfits.
Pattaya School 9 look stunning dressed in bright red and pink.
Sanctuary of Truth looks as though they belong on the popular TV show.
Central Group has plenty of happy marchers in the parade.
The parade started at the Central Pattaya intersection and carried on to Central Festival Pattaya Beach.
Even the crocs from Crocodile Farm dressed smartly.
All smiles from the Public Health and Environment Department.
Pattaya’s Isaan Association dress in northern wear.
Even our friends from abroad look splendid in traditional Thai outfits ala Anna Leonowens.
Anyone for a traditional Thai pizza?
Participants are treated to traditional goods cooked up by local sponsors.
