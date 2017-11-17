Jonus Anderson ‘luk thung’ concert raises 100,000 baht for Baan Jing Jai

By Jetsada Homklin
Chonburi Deputy Gov. Chaichan Iamcharoen handed out awards of appreciation to representatives of all sponsoring foundations/organizations on behalf of Baan Jing Jai to thank them for their generous support.
Swedish Thai-music singer Jonas Anderson helped Pattaya’s Baan Jing Jai Foundation raise more than 100,000 baht at its annual charity concert.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Chaichan Iamcharoen opened the Nov. 4 fundraiser at the Tiffany Theater by thanking orphanage and event sponsors German Princess of Saxony Iris Hildegard, Rat­chada Chomjinda, director of the Human Help Network Thailand, Sitichai Thamma­petrarak of Christ Church Pattaya, Jan Olav Aamlid of the Rotary Club of Pattaya, Amporn Deebua, secretary of Banglamung District, and Peter Malhotra, managing director of Pattaya Mail Publishing.

Special thanks was given to the Diana Garden Resort, which provided food for the children and a large group of people who purchased concert tickets at 1,000-2,000 baht each.

Baan Jing Jai Director Piangta Chumnoi then introduced Anderson, who moved to Thailand’s Northeast as a child and later built an unlikely career singing “luk thung” Thai country music.

He has released five solo albums and three duet albums with fellow non-Thai Christy Gibson, who, too, moved to Thailand from the Netherlands as a child and grew up in Nakhon Ratchasima singing Thai country music.

Ratchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Health Network receives a plaque of appreciation for her undying love and care for underprivileged children.
Jan Olav Aamlid a major benefactor of Baan Jing Jai holds on to Dep. Governor Chaichan Iamcharoen for support as he receiveds a special plaque for his generosity and dedication to the welfare of the children.
Sumonrat Kamolchote receives a plaque of gratitude for her endless contributions and support to the children’s home.
Peter Malhotra, MD of Pattaya Mail Media Group is recognised for his untiring service to the community and supporting Baan Jing Jai.
Jonus stole the hearts of the audience with his rendition of Thai ‘lukthung‘ songs.
Some of the cast and dancers during the performance.
Jonus was just brilliant with the children as he had them singing and dancing on stage.
Jonas Anderson has an incredible voice, and more so in Thai with a ‘luk thung’ dialect.
The audeince was made up of locals and foreign guests who worked hard to make Baan Jing Jai a reality.
Jonas Anderson and Khun Piangta join in the ‘ramwong‘ dance.
Those who attended also enjoyed the entertainment as they clap along and enjoy the atmosphere.
