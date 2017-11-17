Jonus Anderson ‘luk thung’ concert raises 100,000 baht for Baan Jing Jai

Swedish Thai-music singer Jonas Anderson helped Pattaya’s Baan Jing Jai Foundation raise more than 100,000 baht at its annual charity concert.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Chaichan Iamcharoen opened the Nov. 4 fundraiser at the Tiffany Theater by thanking orphanage and event sponsors German Princess of Saxony Iris Hildegard, Rat­chada Chomjinda, director of the Human Help Network Thailand, Sitichai Thamma­petrarak of Christ Church Pattaya, Jan Olav Aamlid of the Rotary Club of Pattaya, Amporn Deebua, secretary of Banglamung District, and Peter Malhotra, managing director of Pattaya Mail Publishing.

Special thanks was given to the Diana Garden Resort, which provided food for the children and a large group of people who purchased concert tickets at 1,000-2,000 baht each.

Baan Jing Jai Director Piangta Chumnoi then introduced Anderson, who moved to Thailand’s Northeast as a child and later built an unlikely career singing “luk thung” Thai country music.

He has released five solo albums and three duet albums with fellow non-Thai Christy Gibson, who, too, moved to Thailand from the Netherlands as a child and grew up in Nakhon Ratchasima singing Thai country music.