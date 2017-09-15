Jesters Gala Party Night celebrates 20 years of Caring for Kids

On Saturday night 9th September the Hall of Fame at Hard Rock Hotel was the venue for Jesters Care for Kids 6th annual Gala Party. For the 200 guests it was one to remember, starting quietly with welcome drinks and nibbles in the foyer where commemorative shirts and raffle tickets were on sale. The evening proper got underway with background music from Jayson on the keyboards as the food was served. Lewis (Woody) Underwood’s welcoming speech followed.
The purpose of the evening of course was to raise funds and the formula, supply good food and drink and top class entertainment, proved successful. On the food side Hard Rock certainly did that. As for the entertainment when you have a world class Rocker in Ron (Bumblefoot) Thal as the headline act you are almost home free. Bumblefoot as he is universally known has been in the business for more than 30 years. Eight of those years were as lead guitar with Guns and Roses and more recently the band Art of Anarchy. He’s also had a busy solo career.
Bumblefoot is no stranger to the charity scene lending support to Multiple Sclerosis groups, Wildlife Foundations and others. Jesters Care for Kids can be proud that he recognized the work they do and chose to support them.
Of course one act does not make the night, local radio personality Tommy Dee managed emcee duties, while John Collingbourne conducted the auction. Brian Thomas and his Band supplied the dance music until closing.
The auction conducted over two sessions saw much spirited and generous bidding for items with mainly sports and music memorabilia attracting the most attention, many other items were available by way of a silent auction.
First prize in the Grand Raffle a PCX motor scooter was won by Gator who had won this on two previous occasions, so he generously declined to accept a third and opted to have the prize auctioned. This resulted in raising an additional 75,000 baht.
To top off the entertainment programme, Brian Thomas and his band played dance music till late.
A full list of prize winners and auction details can be found on our website at the end of this article. With the fund-raising activities over, the partying continued at steady pace and the evening judged a huge success.
These events cannot be staged without the efforts of few for the benefit of many, so thanks go to the Jesters Care for Kids committee, the first class entertainers, management and staff of Hard Rock, and most importantly the sponsors and donors without whom none of these events would be possible.
The primary focus of Jester Care for Kids is to assist disabled and disadvantaged children gain access to education, special schooling and safe shelter. It would have been hard to imagine 20 years ago when Jesters Care for Kids first began that at last reckoning over 88 million baht has been distributed to various orphanages care centres and schools in our local community – a fantastic achievement.
To all who have participated along the journey THANK YOU!
Auction items 2017
|No.
|Item
|Reserve bid
|Winning bid
|Winner
|31
|1
|Jimmy page signed box set with 4-cassette with calendar and promo
publications
|10,000
|20,000
|Nick Bozanich
|41
|2
|Willie Mays “The Say Hey Kid” signed jersey from Cooperstown Authentic
Collection
|10,000
|8,000
|Bill T
|29
|3
|Johnny Winter signed & framed concert poster
|10,000
|8,000
|Russell White
|38
|4
|Chinese chest/ entertainment cabinet 140 x 64 x 45 cm
|6,000
|8,000
|John Collingbourne
|26
|5
|Jimmy Page signed LZ 2 DVD previously unreleased with live footage
|10,000
|16,600
|Nick Bozanich
|30
|6
|Rare poster of Lek Carabao signed
|5,000
|6,000
|Mike Mosley
|32
|7
|Vodka bottle shaped in AK-47 in wooden box
|10,000
|20,000
|Neil Sandilands
|27
|8
|Gordie Howe signed hockey stick
|10,000
|10,000
|Cliff Houk
|28
|9
|Jesters Stratocaster electric guitar
|20,000
|26,000
|Vic Hester
|33
|S
|Jimmy Page signed Death Wish II original soundtrack in vinyl
|10,000
|16,600
|Nick Bozanich
|34
|S
|Algerian Desert Rose 1000’s to millions rock and mounted
|5,000
|Not Sold
|35
|S
|Scott Hend PGA World # 92 signed shirt and visor
|1,000
|1,000
|Bill T
|36
|S
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat PGA World #137 signed shirt, visor and glove
|1,000
|1,000
|Bill T
|37
|S
|Signed poster from Dunecht 4 x 4 Granite City Darts Master 2017
|1,000
|Not Sold
|39
|S
|Carabao signed poster (early years)
|5,000
|Not Sold
|40
|S
|Jimi Hendrix photo 1969
|5,000
|9,000
|Roger Cross
|42
|S
|Roger Clemens signed jerseys
|3,000
|5,500
|Bill T
|43
|S
|Tattoo antique needles
|5,000
|5,000
|Roger Cross
Grand Raffle Prizes 2017
|Prize
|Donator
|Winner
|Ticket Number
|Value
|Yamaha NMAX 155
|Jesters MC
|Gator/ Bill Fantozzi
|Donated back auctioned for 75,000 baht
|80,000
|Nirvana Resort 3-day, 2 nights, Koh Chang
|Richy Rhodes
|Dowinida Sipran
|1894
|15,000
|The Par 3-day, 2 nights Phuket
|Robby Abbott
|Hannah
|188
|Grand Blue Resort and Beach Club Penthouse Mae Phim
|Stefan Viding
|Erle
|692
|8,500
|Trip to River Kwai for 4 pax 2-day
|Judi McNamara
|Jo CUEL
|2121
|Movenpick (Bangkok) 2 nights deluxe room w/ daily breakfast
|East Coast Choppers
|SKRUU
|2552
|Holiday Inn Night Stay Deluxe Ocean View Room w/ breakfast
|Holiday Inn
|Mike Rosey
|2738
|Grand Blue Resort and Beach Club Deluxe room Mae Phim
|Stefan Viding
|Paul
|2743
|Grand Blue Resort and Beach Club Deluxe room Mae Phim
|Stefan Viding
|Neil Sandilands
|1709
|Holiday Inn Aromatherapy Massage Tea Tree Spa for one
|Holiday Inn
|EDMARKS
|684
|AkzoNobel golf bag
|CUEL
|Neil Sandilands
|1987
|Bottle of Russian Vodka
|Neil Sandilands
|Chris T S
|2747
|Two Lions Pub and Restaurant 1000 baht gift voucher
|Two Lions
|Tom Bacon
|648
|Two Lions Pub and Restaurant 1000 baht gift voucher
|Two Lions
|Jane
|2925
|1,140
|Two Lions Pub and Restaurant 1000 baht gift voucher
|Two Lions
|Blondie
|635
|1,140
|Two Lions Pub and Restaurant 1000 baht gift voucher
|Two Lions
|Bernie
|515
|Two Lions Pub and Restaurant 1000 baht gift voucher
|Two Lions
|Steve Cormack
|532
|EPS 1000 baht gift voucher
|EPS
|Mike Mosley
|656
|EPS 1000 baht gift voucher
|EPS
|Browny CUEL
|2139
|EPS 1000 baht gift voucher
|EPS
|Bill F
|1865
|EPS 1000 baht gift voucher
|EPS
|Felix
|22
|EPS 1000 baht gift voucher
|EPS
|2065
|Royal Gems Voucher
|Jason Saigon
|2506