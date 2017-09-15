Jesters Gala Party Night celebrates 20 years of Caring for Kids

On Saturday night 9th September the Hall of Fame at Hard Rock Hotel was the venue for Jesters Care for Kids 6th annual Gala Party. For the 200 guests it was one to remember, starting quietly with welcome drinks and nibbles in the foyer where commemorative shirts and raffle tickets were on sale. The evening proper got underway with background music from Jayson on the keyboards as the food was served. Lewis (Woody) Underwood’s welcoming speech followed.

The purpose of the evening of course was to raise funds and the formula, supply good food and drink and top class entertainment, proved successful. On the food side Hard Rock certainly did that. As for the entertainment when you have a world class Rocker in Ron (Bumblefoot) Thal as the headline act you are almost home free. Bumblefoot as he is universally known has been in the business for more than 30 years. Eight of those years were as lead guitar with Guns and Roses and more recently the band Art of Anarchy. He’s also had a busy solo career.

Bumblefoot is no stranger to the charity scene lending support to Multiple Sclerosis groups, Wildlife Foundations and others. Jesters Care for Kids can be proud that he recognized the work they do and chose to support them.

Of course one act does not make the night, local radio personality Tommy Dee managed emcee duties, while John Collingbourne conducted the auction. Brian Thomas and his Band supplied the dance music until closing.

The auction conducted over two sessions saw much spirited and generous bidding for items with mainly sports and music memorabilia attracting the most attention, many other items were available by way of a silent auction.

First prize in the Grand Raffle a PCX motor scooter was won by Gator who had won this on two previous occasions, so he generously declined to accept a third and opted to have the prize auctioned. This resulted in raising an additional 75,000 baht.

A full list of prize winners and auction details can be found on our website at the end of this article. With the fund-raising activities over, the partying continued at steady pace and the evening judged a huge success.

These events cannot be staged without the efforts of few for the benefit of many, so thanks go to the Jesters Care for Kids committee, the first class entertainers, management and staff of Hard Rock, and most importantly the sponsors and donors without whom none of these events would be possible.

The primary focus of Jester Care for Kids is to assist disabled and disadvantaged children gain access to education, special schooling and safe shelter. It would have been hard to imagine 20 years ago when Jesters Care for Kids first began that at last reckoning over 88 million baht has been distributed to various orphanages care centres and schools in our local community – a fantastic achievement.

To all who have participated along the journey THANK YOU!

