Jesters Gala Party Night celebrates 20 years of Caring for Kids

By Bernie Tuppin
0
146
On Saturday night 9th September the Hall of Fame at Hard Rock Hotel was packed with benevolent sponsors celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Jesters Care for Kids charity drive. For the 200 guests it was a night to remember, highlighted by world class rocker Ron (Bumblefoot) Thal as the headline act. It would have been hard to imagine 20 years ago when Jesters Care for Kids first began that at last reckoning over 88 million baht has been distributed to various orphanages care centers and schools in our local community - a fantastic achievement.
On Saturday night 9th September the Hall of Fame at Hard Rock Hotel was packed with benevolent sponsors celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Jesters Care for Kids charity drive. For the 200 guests it was a night to remember, highlighted by world class rocker Ron (Bumblefoot) Thal as the headline act. It would have been hard to imagine 20 years ago when Jesters Care for Kids first began that at last reckoning over 88 million baht has been distributed to various orphanages care centers and schools in our local community – a fantastic achievement.

On Saturday night 9th September the Hall of Fame at Hard Rock Hotel was the venue for Jesters Care for Kids 6th annual Gala Party. For the 200 guests it was one to remember, starting quietly with welcome drinks and nibbles in the foyer where commemorative shirts and raffle tickets were on sale. The evening proper got underway with background music from Jayson on the keyboards as the food was served. Lewis (Woody) Underwood’s welcoming speech followed.

Lewis (Woody) Underwood thanks the sponsors and guests, and highlights the achievements the club has produced over the past 20 years.
Lewis (Woody) Underwood thanks the sponsors and guests, and highlights the achievements the club has produced over the past 20 years.

The purpose of the evening of course was to raise funds and the formula, supply good food and drink and top class entertainment, proved successful. On the food side Hard Rock certainly did that. As for the entertainment when you have a world class Rocker in Ron (Bumblefoot) Thal as the headline act you are almost home free. Bumblefoot as he is universally known has been in the business for more than 30 years. Eight of those years were as lead guitar with Guns and Roses and more recently the band Art of Anarchy. He’s also had a busy solo career.

Bumblefoot is no stranger to the charity scene lending support to Multiple Sclerosis groups, Wildlife Foundations and others. Jesters Care for Kids can be proud that he recognized the work they do and chose to support them.

Of course one act does not make the night, local radio personality Tommy Dee managed emcee duties, while John Collingbourne conducted the auction. Brian Thomas and his Band supplied the dance music until closing.

The auction conducted over two sessions saw much spirited and generous bidding for items with mainly sports and music memorabilia attracting the most attention, many other items were available by way of a silent auction.

First prize in the Grand Raffle a PCX motor scooter was won by Gator who had won this on two previous occasions, so he generously declined to accept a third and opted to have the prize auctioned. This resulted in raising an additional 75,000 baht.

To top off the entertainment programme, Brian Thomas and his band played dance music till late.

A full list of prize winners and auction details can be found on our website at the end of this article. With the fund-raising activities over, the partying continued at steady pace and the evening judged a huge success.

These events cannot be staged without the efforts of few for the benefit of many, so thanks go to the Jesters Care for Kids committee, the first class entertainers, management and staff of Hard Rock, and most importantly the sponsors and donors without whom none of these events would be possible.

The primary focus of Jester Care for Kids is to assist disabled and disadvantaged children gain access to education, special schooling and safe shelter. It would have been hard to imagine 20 years ago when Jesters Care for Kids first began that at last reckoning over 88 million baht has been distributed to various orphanages care centres and schools in our local community – a fantastic achievement.

To all who have participated along the journey THANK YOU!

Auction items 2017

No.   Item Reserve bid Winning bid Winner
31 1 Jimmy page signed box set with 4-cassette with calendar and promo
publications		 10,000 20,000 Nick Bozanich
41 2 Willie Mays “The Say Hey Kid” signed jersey from Cooperstown Authentic
Collection		 10,000 8,000 Bill T
29 3 Johnny Winter signed & framed concert poster 10,000 8,000 Russell White
38 4 Chinese chest/ entertainment cabinet 140 x 64 x 45 cm 6,000 8,000 John Collingbourne
26 5 Jimmy Page signed LZ 2 DVD previously unreleased with live footage 10,000 16,600 Nick Bozanich
30 6 Rare poster of Lek Carabao signed 5,000 6,000 Mike Mosley
32 7 Vodka bottle shaped in AK-47 in wooden box 10,000 20,000 Neil Sandilands
27 8 Gordie Howe signed hockey stick 10,000 10,000 Cliff Houk
28 9 Jesters Stratocaster electric guitar 20,000 26,000 Vic Hester
33 S Jimmy Page signed Death Wish II original soundtrack in vinyl 10,000 16,600 Nick Bozanich
34 S Algerian Desert Rose 1000’s to millions rock and mounted 5,000 Not Sold
35 S Scott Hend PGA World # 92 signed shirt and visor 1,000 1,000 Bill T
36 S Kiradech Aphibarnrat PGA World #137 signed shirt, visor and glove 1,000 1,000 Bill T
37 S Signed poster from Dunecht 4 x 4 Granite City Darts Master 2017 1,000 Not Sold
39 S Carabao signed poster (early years) 5,000 Not Sold
40 S Jimi Hendrix photo 1969 5,000 9,000 Roger Cross
42 S Roger Clemens signed jerseys 3,000 5,500 Bill T
43 S Tattoo antique needles 5,000 5,000 Roger Cross

 

 

Grand Raffle Prizes 2017

Prize  Donator Winner Ticket Number Value
Yamaha NMAX 155 Jesters MC Gator/ Bill Fantozzi Donated back auctioned for 75,000 baht 80,000
 Nirvana Resort 3-day, 2 nights, Koh Chang Richy Rhodes Dowinida Sipran 1894 15,000
The Par 3-day, 2 nights Phuket Robby Abbott Hannah 188
Grand Blue Resort and Beach Club Penthouse Mae Phim Stefan Viding Erle 692 8,500
Trip to River Kwai for 4 pax 2-day Judi McNamara Jo CUEL 2121
Movenpick (Bangkok) 2 nights deluxe room w/ daily breakfast East Coast Choppers SKRUU 2552
Holiday Inn Night Stay Deluxe Ocean View Room w/ breakfast Holiday Inn Mike Rosey 2738
Grand Blue Resort and Beach Club Deluxe room  Mae Phim Stefan Viding Paul 2743
Grand Blue Resort and Beach Club Deluxe room  Mae Phim Stefan Viding Neil Sandilands 1709
Holiday Inn Aromatherapy Massage Tea Tree Spa for one Holiday Inn EDMARKS 684
AkzoNobel golf bag CUEL Neil Sandilands 1987
Bottle of Russian Vodka Neil Sandilands Chris T S 2747
Two Lions Pub and Restaurant 1000 baht gift voucher Two Lions Tom Bacon 648
Two Lions Pub and Restaurant 1000 baht gift voucher Two Lions Jane 2925 1,140
Two Lions Pub and Restaurant 1000 baht gift voucher Two Lions Blondie 635 1,140
Two Lions Pub and Restaurant 1000 baht gift voucher Two Lions Bernie 515
Two Lions Pub and Restaurant 1000 baht gift voucher Two Lions Steve Cormack 532
EPS 1000 baht gift voucher EPS Mike Mosley 656
EPS 1000 baht gift voucher EPS Browny CUEL 2139
EPS 1000 baht gift voucher EPS Bill F 1865
EPS 1000 baht gift voucher EPS Felix 22
EPS 1000 baht gift voucher EPS 2065
Royal Gems Voucher Jason Saigon 2506

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR