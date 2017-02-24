Gerrit Niehaus celebrates 78th birthday

Friends from both Thailand and Germany helped the owner of the Thai Garden Resort celebrate his 78th birthday.

Gerrit Niehaus thanked all the guests who came to his Feb. 5 party, as well as his employees.

Niehaus gave special acknowledgement to General Manager Rene Pisters for all his hard work as well as former Bundestag member Juergen Koppelin and his wife Ina.

“Of course, I can’t forget my good friends from Germany and Pattaya but it will be too much to mention all their names now, otherwise we won’t get the time to celebrate,” he said.

Koppelin took the stage and said he attends many parties, but the one he enjoys most was always Niehaus’ birthday bashes.

“You have met many people in your spectacular and interesting life but you never fail to recognize true friends. I am thankful that today I can count myself amongst all the people from Thailand, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, China, the U.S., Italy and Austria as your friends.”

He then quoted Oscar Wilde: “When a man has not an intelligent wife behind him he never will be successful in this world. Gerrit you are very lucky to have your wife Anselma beside you. The meaning of the name Anselma is ‘God’s helmet’ and it is wonderful to see you two, how you always give each other strength and completion.”

Niehaus next blew out the candles on his birthday cake and the guests joined in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” played by the Wandering Trio band.