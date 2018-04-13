Christian churches celebrate Easter at Central Festival

By Jetsada Homklin
Prizes were given out to the winners of the face painting contest: 1st place - 11 year old Pisut Lanka from Adonai Church, 2nd place – 15 year old Linda Ross from the Father Ray Foundation, 3rd place - 20 year old Supanat Viengkham from the Father Ray Foundation, and Popular Vote – Linda Ross from the Father Ray Foundation.
Christian churches and charities from around the Pattaya area came together to celebrate Easter at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

Rattanachai Sutidechanai, vice president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, opened the March 31 commemoration with city tourism officials and Rev. Peter Pattarapong Srivorakul, president of the Father Ray Foundation.

The third-annual “Easter on the Beach” event drew congregations from Adonai Church, Huay Yai Christ Church, Pantakron Christ Church, Fountain of Life Christ Church and Rom­praporn Christ Church as well as the Glory Hut Foundation and Hand to Hand Foundation.

Activities included games for children, entertainment and booths raising funds for charity. There also was an Easter egg hunt for the kids, face painting and more. Attendees also got a chance to win prizes in various contests.

The team from Fountain of Life Christ Church won the egg hunt with the Hand to Hand Foundation teams winning second and third places. Top finishers won 10,000, 5,000 and 3,000 baht respectively.

In the face-painting competition, 11-year-old Pisut Lanka from Adonai Church beat out 15-year-old Linda Ross and 20-year-old Supanat Viengkham from the Father Ray Foundation, although Ross won the popular vote.

Prizes included gift vouchers from the Teddy Bear Museum, Sirianan Fitness, Lazgam, Mimosa Pattaya, Pattaya Elephant Village, Thai Thani, The Kaan Show, and more.

Rattanachai Sutidechanai, vice president of the PBTA chaired the opening of this year’s Easter celebration activities along with representatives from the co-hosting organizations.
Fancy Easter egg contest creations from Glory Hut (right) and Adonai Church (2nd right).
Easter eggs from Christ Church Huay Yai (left) and Rompraporn Christ Church (2nd left).
Father Pattarapong Srivorakul, chairman of the Father Ray Foundation and children prepare to conduct an Easter performance.
Face painting was free and all concerned had a chance to win great prizes.
Father Ray children preparing for the face painting contest.
Having fun coloring Easter eggs.
Judges had a hard time picking a winner for the face painting contest.
Thai Traditional dances attract a great crowd for the occasion.
The atmosphere was jammed packed with a mix of people.
The Fountain of Life Christ Church wins the Easter egg contest, taking home 10,000 baht.
There were 10 entries for the Easter egg contest.
