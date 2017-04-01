Casa Pascal ushers in 17th year of culinary excellence in Pattaya

At the auspicious time of 17.00 hours, 17 minutes and 17 seconds on 17 March, Pascal and Kim Schnyder, the much-loved restaurateur couple, toasted their achievements of the past 16 years by inviting their business partners and associates to a small thank you party at their popular restaurant on Second Road.

In his remarks Pascal spoke of the past 16 years of “cooking and serving the culinary community of Pattaya, Thailand and beyond.

“We have served almost 350,000 diners at Casa Pascal and together with our second restaurant, the Poseidon, well over a half a million have enjoyed our culinary excellence.”

Pascal continued to expand on his success saying, “16 years ago we opened this restaurant with the idea and the urge to offer the Pattaya community a restaurant where they could dine in style and imbibe in the most comprehensive selection of beverages.

“Casa Pascal represents a timeless and unique restaurant, where the basic of hospitality and the essential basis of cooking is celebrated. Where unconditional quality without compromise is the legacy of our mission and the pillar of our success.”

Casa Pascal has reflected the culinary skills of Pascal himself. Pascal Schnyder is a graduate chef from the best cooking academies and kitchens of Europe. This included the Geneva Noga Hilton Hotel. From there to the kitchen in Switzerland’s best known hotel, the Dolder Grand in Zurich. The Ramada Renaissance is also on his resume, and private restaurants such as the famous Zeughauskeller Zurich.

For any chef with an ounce of ambition, the concept of having their own restaurant represents their dream. For Pascal Schnyder it was a little more pragmatic than that. “I had a lot of good ideas that could not always be implemented when you are an employee,” he said, and both he and Kim had decided that they should invest in their own future, not just adding stars to the reputation of an employer.

Congratulations Pascal and Kim. We wish you continued success in fulfilling yours and your loyal diners’ culinary dreams for many years to come.