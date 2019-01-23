Berlin Wall remnants placed at German Embassy, Bangkok

Elfi Seitz
German Ambassador H.E. Georg Schmidt, Axel Brauer and H.E. Virasakdi Futrakul, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs are dwarfed by the towering Berlin Wall segments behind them.
A ceremony was held on 12 November to unveil two segments of the infamous Berlin Wall at the German Embassy in Bangkok.

German Ambassador to Thailand H.E. Georg Schmidt presided over the sombre yet exhilarating ceremonies attended by dignitaries, diplomats, business people, teachers and students.

Jan Scheer, minister at the German Embassy introduces the 3 wall artists Julia Benz, Mue Bon and Kashink before the unveiling.
H.E. Schmidt gave a moving speech about the history of the wall and how much pain and suffering it had caused the people of Germany.

H.E. Virasakdi Futrakul, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, was guest of honour and spoke emotionally of the most unfortunate years in Germany’s history.

Berlin entrepreneur and Pattaya resident Axel Brauer was the brainchild behind this project. He personally sought out and acquired the wall segments and shipped them to Thailand to be donated to the German Embassy in Bangkok.

Axel spoke of the momentous days during the blockade and how the Luftbrücke (Berlin Airlift) brought food and supplies to the people of West Berlin in 1948-49.

He narrated true incidents of his life when the East Germans started building the wall in 1961 and the day when it came crashing down in 1989.

The inscription on the commemorative plaque reads: “These original segments of the Berlin Wall are reminders of the peaceful revolution in the former German Democratic Republic, the fall of the Berlin wall on 9 November 1989 and the reunification of Germany on 3 October 1990. They symbolize admonition, freedom and peace.”

As part of the STREET festival 2018, three young artists, Mue Bon (Thailand), Kashink (France), and Julia Benz (Germany) were commissioned to paint the segments the way they envisioned the significance of the wall to the younger generation.

The Berlin Wall now stands in the grounds of the German Embassy, Bangkok, as an everlasting memorial of the grim days in German history.

Former Pattaya deputy mayor Apichart Virapal, Elfi Seitz, Axel Brauer and former Pattaya mayor Anan Charoenchasri pose in front of the historic relic.
Axel Brauer speaks to students who were very interested in the history of the wall.
The Diplomatic corps in Bangkok came in large numbers to witness the historic event.
Peter Schlegel, Rainer Mueller, and Axel Brauer, together with Simon Doerig, school director of RIS Swiss Section, and his students.
