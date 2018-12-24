10,000 join Chonburi cycling event

Chonburi’s governor led 10,000 cyclists in the province’s “Un Ai Rak” royal cycling event.

Pakarathorn Thienchai was joined by his wife Supaporn and top deputies at the front of the wave of Chonburi officials, soldiers, police, students and the public in the 29-kilometer trek from the provincial hall to Bangsaen Beach Dec. 9.

The “Bike Warm Love” event was organized by the Royal Household with similar treks held in every province to build unity among Thai people.

Chonburi’s cyclists rode past landmarks including the King Rama V Monument, Phraphutthasihing Dharma Hall, Suantan Temple, Tam­nak Maharach, Angsila Temple, Komutrattanaram Temple, Naja Taijue Shrine, and more

After the ride, participants enjoyed traditional dance performances outside the provincial hall.