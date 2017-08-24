Volunteers needed for equine assisted therapy

PATTAYA – The Able the Disabled Foundation at Horseshoe Point Pattaya is a foundation that provides therapy riding for special needs children. A horse’s movement is therapeutic and improves the child’s balance, co-ordination, behavior and muscle tone, along with confidence and self-esteem. The warmth of the horse’s body and rhythmic gait relaxes spastic muscles and stimulates muscular development. The horse’s movement naturally in walk simulates the movement of the human walk.

A.D.F. Thailand relies heavily on volunteers for its operation, and community support for its funding. There is a constant need for motivated, cheerful and reliable people to help. It is not necessary to know anything about horses, or disabled children, to make a big difference in the lives of these riders. A.D.F. teaches its volunteers what they need to know in order to walk alongside a rider or lead a pony.

The classes are held at Horseshoe Point on Tuesday and Thursday mornings between 10.00am – 12.00pm.

Private lessons are available afternoons from 2pm – 6pm weekdays and weekends.

If you wish to know more about volunteering, please contact Sandra Cooper on 0868483684

If you are a parent with a special needs child who would like to join this programme, please call the riding school office on 038-051676 or 0839887860 or call Sandra on the above number.