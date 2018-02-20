Top-tier international school hosting open house

Rugby School Thailand is a British International School that launched its Pre-Prep and Prep Schools in September 2017 and “is quickly becoming one of the top international schools not only in Thailand but also the whole of Asia”. The school currently holds over 140 pupils with a 50/50 ratio of international and Thai children. In September 2018, the School will launch its Senior School and Boarding Programmes.

Situated on an 80-acre campus 20 minutes outside of Pattaya and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, Rugby School Thailand makes the most of its glorious countryside location. We are not a city school where children inhale city pollution, sit in city traffic, and grow addicted to city smartphones and tablets. Our children enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle, full of variety and full of the right kind of stimulation. Following the proven British private school model, we aim to become a benchmark for international education in Thailand, Asia and the world.

On Saturday 10th March 2018, Rugby School Thailand will be hosting an Open Day. Visitors will learn about the unique education we’re offering to our children, hear our plans for the future, and:

* meet the Heads of School, Teachers and Owners

* learn about the curriculum in Pre-Prep, Prep and Senior Schools

* hear about scholarship opportunities in 2018

* tour the School site and facilities

* see our demonstration boarding accommodation

* and enjoy a delicious school lunch!

RSVP here: https://goo.gl/YgVgiv

If you have any questions regarding the Open Day, please send us an email at [email protected]

Website: www.rugbyschool.ac.th

Tel: + 66 (0) 33-141-800