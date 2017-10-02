Students try managing Pattaya for Youth Day

PATTAYA – More than 300 students and teachers received a lesson in city management for National Youth Day.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Vichien Pongpanit hosted the Sept. 18 event at city hall which aimed to inform youths about their responsibilities and rights and where they fit into the government’s Thailand 4.0 strategy.

All the students were briefed on the general management of Pattaya, city development, finances and civic duties.

Other topics included ethics and morality. The youths role-played the part of Pattaya administrator and asked how they’d respond to various scenario.

There also was a bit of fun, with students putting on stage performances and engaging in games.

The hope is that the youths will use the experience from the day to step toward becoming tomorrow’s city leaders.