Rotary’s Deter celebrates 80th birthday at CPDC

Past President of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin-Pattaya Otmar Deter celebrated his 80th birthday with about 100 children from the Child Protection and Development Center receiving the gifts.

Deter and his wife Margaret and daughter Maneeya Engelking were welcomed July 31 by Human Help Network Thailand Director Radchada Chomjinda.

The Deters provided lunch and donated supplies to the CPDC before a group of children, staff and guests that swelled to about 200 crowded together for a group photo.

The kids then sojourned to Pattaya Park for waterslide fun and swimming lessons.