Regents celebrates a student body of over 50 nationalities

The Regents International School Pattaya’s annual International Day was bigger and better than ever, as it celebrated the over 50 nationalities enrolled at the school. The day began with the arrival of former teacher Mr Scott Fairlie who has just completed a round-the-world cycle trip. Mr Fairlie rode through the school gates at 9.00am, escorted by students and teachers, and declared International Day officially open – promising to relate many tales at a later date of his epic journey.

A Parade of Nations followed, with the Regents’ community dressed in the traditional, and not so traditional, costumes of their countries of origin. The rest of the day’s programme included an international fashion show, dance contest, football matches and a number of traditional games.

Acting Principal Mr Grant Gillies was delighted with the spirit in which the day was entered into. “This day represents who we are at Regents. It allows us to celebrate the many cultures that come together to make our school so unique. We have 51 nationalities represented and, together, we are one big family. Parents, staff and pupils have drawn on their talents to make this day fantastic. Each child has had a different journey to get to Regents and we share these journeys through food, costumes and customs. I am very proud of the truly global outlook we have at Regents.”

The day was organised by science teacher, Mr Patrick McKenna, supported by the PRG (Regents parent group) and staff and students.

There also was a variety of booths to represent national arts, such as cooking, body painting, games, football, petanque, martial arts, singing and musical instruments.