RCES delivers year-end gifts to migrant children

By Elfi Seitz
The Rotary Club of the Eastern Seaboard played Santa Claus for migrant children of the ASEAN Education Center, delivering bags of New Year’s gifts.

The Rotarians brought 80 Christmas bags with them.
President Rodney James Charman was joined by members Carl and Joy Dyson, Jan and Ket Abbink and Martin Brands Dec. 29 at the Human Help Network Thailand daycare center.
HHN Director Radchada Chomjinda welcomed the Rotarians, who brought 80 Christmas bags with them.

The little Santa Clauses and reindeers were very happy with their presents.
Many of the kids from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia had never experienced anything like it before and all appeared very happy.

A bunch of happy children.
