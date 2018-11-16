Pattaya women’s club donates rice

The Pattaya Women’s Development Group donated rice to area poor children.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya opened the Nov. 7 charity event with club Chairwoman Naowarat Khakhay at the Ruan Thai restaurant.

The women’s group began its Rice for Children campaign to ensure youths have all the food they need to grow up healthy and strong.

Nine monks began the event with chanting and a morning meal before 1,500 bags of rice were given to Pattaya’s 11 public schools, as well as temple preschools, the Karunyawet Home for People with Disabilities, Redemptorist Vocational School for Persons with Disabilities, and Banglamung Home for Boys.