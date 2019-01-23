Pattaya filled with toys, young hearts filled with joy on Children’s Day

Children’s Day offers treats, tests for eastern kids

From navy ships to turtle ponds, jet planes to shopping malls, kids saw it all as the Eastern Seaboard celebrated Children’s Day.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome kicked off Pattaya’s official Children’s Day celebration Jan. 12 at city hall under the Prime Minister’s 2019 Children’s Day motto: “Children and youths volunteer to develop the Nation.” The road outside was closed and filled with 29 booths and exhibits for the kids.

The zone was split into six “bases”, covering science, society, the English language, mathematics and art, with about 2,000 prizes on offer for winning various games, quizzes or lucky draws.

Private businesses also did their part across the city.

Central Festival Pattaya Beach joined with Cartoon Network Amazone Water Park to let youths meet cartoon mascots and win prizes sponsored by mall shops.

At Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, it was young patients who got the treats with both sick and healthy kids enjoying games, painting, arts and crafts, and snacks.

The many children under the care of the Child Protection and Development Center also had their special day with some putting on stage performances and others taking part in educational activities and games. The highlights of the event was a concert by Ruth-Dew from The Star television show and a dharma lesson taught by Samana Poaputh of the Santi Asoke sect in Bangkok.

Around the area, Nongprue Nursery School hosted a talent show and quiz where youths won prizes while children gave alms to monks at Ban Nernplabwan School. At Aksorn Pattaya School, kindergarten students danced for parents and teachers.

In Nong Plalai, former Culture Minister Sukumol Kunplome presided over the distribution of 20 bicycles and local students put on stage shows. In Pong, 1,000 local youths attended the sub-district’s event.

In Chonburi, Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai welcomed area children into the provincial hall for a tour while, outside, the government organized stage performances, educational exhibits, a reading activity, games, skills competitions, quizzes and prize giveaways.

The province also opened the Charone Dharma room for parents and children to pay respects to a Buddhist relic.

The big Children’s Day guns came out in Sattahip, however, where tens of thousands of youngsters swarmed battleships, jet planes and military bases.

At the Sattahip Naval Base, the new HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, HTMS Chakri Naruebet and HTMS Similan were all opened for tours with kids getting to touch and pose with artillery and military equipment.

Down the road at U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport, the navy’s Air Division opened its hangars to kids to view exhibits from the Naval Aviation Museum.

Youths got to climb aboard retired aircraft including the Corsair A-7E, Harrier AV-8S, S-3E, C-47, Bell 212 helicopter, P-3T Orion and more.

The navy-run Sea Turtle Conservation Center also threw open its doors for free tours with the center using 1,000 eggs to serve up free omelets.