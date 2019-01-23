Pattaya filled with toys, young hearts filled with joy on Children’s Day

By Pattaya Mail Team
From navy ships to turtle ponds, jet planes to shopping malls, kids did it all and saw it all on Children’s Day Jan. 12. Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome kicked off Pattaya’s official Children’s Day celebration at city hall under the Prime Minister’s 2019 Children’s Day motto: “Children and youths volunteer to develop the Nation.” It’s all about having fun, a theme these girls had no trouble enacting at Pattaya City School #5. North Road had been closed to traffic and filled with dozens of booths with exhibits, school projects, toys, games and shows for and by the kids.
Children’s Day offers treats, tests for eastern kids

From navy ships to turtle ponds, jet planes to shopping malls, kids saw it all as the Eastern Seaboard celebrated Children’s Day.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome kicked off Pattaya’s official Children’s Day celebration Jan. 12 at city hall under the Prime Minister’s 2019 Children’s Day motto: “Children and youths volunteer to develop the Nation.” The road outside was closed and filled with 29 booths and exhibits for the kids.

The zone was split into six “bases”, covering science, society, the English language, mathematics and art, with about 2,000 prizes on offer for winning various games, quizzes or lucky draws.

Private businesses also did their part across the city.

Central Festival Pattaya Beach joined with Cartoon Network Amazone Water Park to let youths meet cartoon mascots and win prizes sponsored by mall shops.

At Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, it was young patients who got the treats with both sick and healthy kids enjoying games, painting, arts and crafts, and snacks.

The many children under the care of the Child Protection and Development Center also had their special day with some putting on stage performances and others taking part in educational activities and games. The highlights of the event was a concert by Ruth-Dew from The Star television show and a dharma lesson taught by Samana Poaputh of the Santi Asoke sect in Bangkok.

Around the area, Nongprue Nursery School hosted a talent show and quiz where youths won prizes while children gave alms to monks at Ban Nernplabwan School. At Aksorn Pattaya School, kindergarten students danced for parents and teachers.

In Nong Plalai, former Culture Minister Sukumol Kunplome presided over the distribution of 20 bicycles and local students put on stage shows. In Pong, 1,000 local youths attended the sub-district’s event.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome hands out Children’s Day gifts at Pattaya City Hall.
In Chonburi, Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai welcomed area children into the provincial hall for a tour while, outside, the government organized stage performances, educational exhibits, a reading activity, games, skills competitions, quizzes and prize giveaways.

The province also opened the Charone Dharma room for parents and children to pay respects to a Buddhist relic.

The big Children’s Day guns came out in Sattahip, however, where tens of thousands of youngsters swarmed battleships, jet planes and military bases.

At the Sattahip Naval Base, the new HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, HTMS Chakri Naruebet and HTMS Similan were all opened for tours with kids getting to touch and pose with artillery and military equipment.

Down the road at U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport, the navy’s Air Division opened its hangars to kids to view exhibits from the Naval Aviation Museum.

Youths got to climb aboard retired aircraft including the Corsair A-7E, Harrier AV-8S, S-3E, C-47, Bell 212 helicopter, P-3T Orion and more.

The navy-run Sea Turtle Conservation Center also threw open its doors for free tours with the center using 1,000 eggs to serve up free omelets.

Tough guy heroes dress up as their favorite comic book defenders-of-the-good on Children’s Day at Pattaya City School #9.
Chonburi Provincial Councilor Sakol Phonlookin and friends give away bicycles to children in Naklua’s Hua Tung Community.
Young performers receive special gifts in Pong Municipality.
D Varee Jomtien Beach, Pattaya joined Children’s Day activities by offering sweets and gifts for children who attended the event.
Children play games for prizes at Sutthawat Temple School.
The little ones’ eyes lit up when they saw all those presents on stage at Pattaya City School #8.
Young models enjoy their time on the Royal Garden stage.
Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit hands out presents to little children under his care.
Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai welcomes area children into the provincial hall for a tour.
At Sattahip Naval Base, the new HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, HTMS Chakri Naruebet and HTMS Similan were all opened for tours.
The navy-run Sea Turtle Conservation Center threw open its doors for free tours and presented children with turtle-themed gifts.
A juggler provides a Children’s Day performance at Pattaya Police Station on Beach Road.
At Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, young patients get the treats with both sick and healthy kids enjoying games, painting, arts and crafts, and snacks.
At Central Festival Pattaya Beach, children win prizes sponsored by mall shops.
HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda and a beautiful young lady present a flower garland to say thanks to Rotarian Rodney Charman.
Pattaya Blatt Executive Editor Elfi Seitz receives a garland of thanks from a young gentleman from the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand (HHNFT).
Ruth and Dew the Star team sing songs and participate in Children’s Day activities at HHNFT, creating smiles and laughter.
Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai opened his office for children to sit in his governor’s chair.
At U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport, the navy’s Air Division opened its hangars to kids to view exhibits from the Naval Aviation Museum.
Families at Nongprue Nursery School wait in anticipation as bicycles are about to be awarded to deserving children.
Little tykes play with friends at the Banglamung municipality office.
Students and their teacher at Nernplabwan School prepare to hand out snacks. The event also featured children’s performances, games, and lucky draws for fun prizes.
Former Culture Minister Sukumol Kunplome (left) helps hand out toys in Nong Plalai.
Children linea up for fun toys at the Pattaya Sikh community’s booth on Children’s Day.
Kindergarten students at Aksorn Pattaya School perform Thai dance, much to the delight of their parents, who cheered and took many photos.
